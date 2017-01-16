Teething toy susceptible to mold

A popular infant teething toy may be teeming with mold.

According to Good Housekeeping, a mom contacted them with photos of her boys' "Sophie the Giraffe" teething toy reportedly filled with mold. Other parents have reported the findings too in Amazon reviews. While it may be alarming to parents, the article also cites a pediatrician who says it probably won't hurt children with normal immune systems.

To keep the toy clean the article advises washing with hot water, disinfecting with bleach, rinsing, and air drying it.