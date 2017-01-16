Quantcast

Teething toy susceptible to mold - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Teething toy susceptible to mold

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Good Housekeeping Courtesy: Good Housekeeping
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A popular infant teething toy may be teeming with mold.

According to Good Housekeeping, a mom contacted them with photos of her boys' "Sophie the Giraffe" teething toy reportedly filled with mold. Other parents have reported the findings too in Amazon reviews. While it may be alarming to parents, the article also cites a pediatrician who says it probably won't hurt children with normal immune systems.

To keep the toy clean the article advises washing with hot water, disinfecting with bleach, rinsing, and air drying it.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.