Black Lives Matter holds MLK Day march

Events across the region this Martin Luther King Day marked progress on civil rights -- and point to deep divisions.

On MLK Day, the Vermont Black Lives Matter community honored the civil rights icon with a march of their own. It started at Burlington High School, where they protested what they call the "school-to-prison" pipeline for minority students.

"Students of color particularly experience excessive suspensions and expulsions, and they are not given many options -- restorative justice type options," said Ebony Nyoni, a march organizer.

From the high school, the march continued down North Avenue and ended at the police station. There, the focus was on racial bias in policing. Despite efforts from the Burlington Police Department to reach out to their communities, protestors say they don't think enough is being done. "I think that they could participate in trainings that would make them much more familiar with issues of communities of color, and they need to start hiring from the communities they are policing," Nyoni said.

"We really need to undertake what is beneath the surface," said

Burlington Police Deputy Chief Shawn Burke. He says the department has been one of the first to come to the table and meet with minority communities and take a hard look at the data. "It would be easy if we had an explicit problem, and we could say 'That's an outlier, this is wrong, this is right, that is wrong.' But it's not that." Burke says while communication is getting better, there's still work to be done in outreach. "Keep holding government accountable. Make us better. Communicate with us on specific instances," he said.

Data from the Burlington Police shows that racial minorities are under represented, but not by large margins. Deputy Chief Burke says they want to hire more minorities, and he encourages people to apply to be a police officer in their communities.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon delPozo was not at the station to see the demonstrators Monday. That's because he was in Wisconsin meeting with other chiefs from around the country -- and House Speaker Paul Ryan. The topic -- according to his tweet -- "reducing police use of force."