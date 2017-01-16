Quantcast

Swanton man charged with DUI after crashing car in lake

HIGHGATE, Vt. -

A Swanton man faces DUI charges after crashing his car through the ice on Lake Champlain.

Police say 29 year-old Leonel Moreno showed up at the Highgate Port of Entry early Sunday morning after his car went through the ice near the Canadian border.  He told police he had no idea how he ended up out on the ice.  

He was taken into custody and cited for drunk driving.
 

