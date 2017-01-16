Quantcast

Committee to take public testimony on budget adjustment - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Committee to take public testimony on budget adjustment

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont legislative committee is holding a public hearing on the governor's budget adjustment proposal.

The public is invited to testify before the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in room 11 of the Statehouse.

The governor's recommended budget adjustments for fiscal year 2017 can be viewed online at http://www.leg.state.vt.us/jfo/budget_fy2017.aspx .

Anyone interested in testifying is asked to reserve a time slot in advance.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.