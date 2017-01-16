Committee to take public testimony on budget adjustment

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont legislative committee is holding a public hearing on the governor's budget adjustment proposal.
The public is invited to testify before the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in room 11 of the Statehouse.
The governor's recommended budget adjustments for fiscal year 2017 can be viewed online at http://www.leg.state.vt.us/jfo/budget_fy2017.aspx .
Anyone interested in testifying is asked to reserve a time slot in advance.
