Randolph Center's super senior horse

Seven people are facing drug charges in Chittenden and Franklin County.
Seven people are facing drug charges in Chittenden and Franklin County.
An outpouring of grief Friday for a young drowning victim in Burlington. And a vow from city leaders to examine swimming safety in the city.
An outpouring of grief Friday for a young drowning victim in Burlington. And a vow from city leaders to examine swimming safety in the city.
A missing New Jersey hiker has been found dead in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
A missing New Jersey hiker has been found dead in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Brattleboro Friday afternoon.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Brattleboro Friday afternoon.
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after getting hit by a car in Milton.
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after getting hit by a car in Milton.
A frightening situation in Colchester when a car got stuck some railroad tracks as a train approached.
A frightening situation in Colchester when a car got stuck some railroad tracks as a train approached.
The Lake Monsters will play in Burlington this weekend despite a fire that destroyed the team's clubhouse.
The Lake Monsters will play in Burlington this weekend despite a fire that destroyed the team's clubhouse.
Police say they caught the man who vandalized a South Burlington High School athletic field.
Police say they caught the man who vandalized a South Burlington High School athletic field.