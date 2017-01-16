Quantcast

The poetry of Rajnii Eddins

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

You could hardly get in the room last month at the first-ever Voices of Color showcase. 

It was an event aimed to bring out poets and artists of color to provide a platform for them to tell their stories. Rajnii Eddins joins Eva McKend to share his poetry.

To check out the next Voices of Color showcase at Arts Riot click here.

