Pan seared salmon with Chef Herve Mahe

If you feel like treating yourself to some good French cooking, no better place than Bistro de Margot in Burlington.

Chef Herve Mahe joins Eva Mckend to whip up Pan Seared Salmon.

Dos de Saumon Poêlé, Pommes de Terre Sautées aux Pruneaux, Oignons Grelots,

Sauce Vin Rouge (Pan Seared Salmon, Prunes, Pearl Onions & Potato Hash, Red Wine Sauce)

Ingredients:

Salmon 4 portions (6 to 7 oz.)

Potato Hash:

Marble Potatoes 10 oz.

Pearl onion 8 oz.

Prunes 8 oz.

Italian Parsley few stems

Red wine sauce:

Red wine 1 qt

Shallot 4 oz

Thyme 2 branches

Bayleaf ½ ea

Peppercorn whole 3 or 4 ea. cracked

Veal stock 1 qt

Salt & Pepper to taste

Process: Cook potato in simmering salty water, cool them in cold water when they are cooked, and keep them aside until time of service.

Clean the parsley and keep the leaves only, stems can be put in sauce.

Peel the pearl onion and cook them slowly in a sauce pan with water just covering the onions, a knob of butter, salt and a pinch of sugar until liquid is gone and onion get a light golden brown color (glaze).

Cut the prunes in halves or quarters depending on their size.

Chop the shallot finely, place them in a sauce pan with a knob of butter (or oil), the branch of thyme, the bay leaf and the peppercorn. Place over medium heat and sweat them until the shallot are cooked, add the red wine, bring to a boil, add the veal stock, bring to a boil again. Then reduce heat to medium and let the sauce reduce to a napping texture (it will coat the back of a spoon). Make sure you skim the sauce as it reduces, the visual aspect will be better if you do this. Pass it through a strainer. Add a knob of butter on top, it will prevent skin to form on top while you finishing the dish.

At time of service, place the salmon in a non-stick sauté pan over medium heat and let it cook slowly skin side down. During this time sauté the marble potato cut in half over medium high heat, flat side down until they start to gain color, add the pearl onions, and the prunes, make sure everything is hot, season to taste.

When ready to serve, flip the salmon, flesh down, and start the plate up. Add a couple spoon of sauce in the hash to glaze it and place it in center of the plate (or skillet), place the salmon on top, drizzle more sauce around the dish, garnish with the parsley leaves.

Bon Appetit!

