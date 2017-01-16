MLK weekend successful for ski resorts

The MLK holiday weekend is pivotal for the ski industry, and a strong barometer for the strength of the season. Reporter Kyle Midura hit the books -- and the slopes -- as the critical ski weekend comes to a close.

"It's a little icy, but it's pretty good overall," says Masie Abbiati, a Massachusetts resident.

"It's been great, good conditions today," says Matthew Gomes, a Connecticut resident.

Visitors may be grading on a curve this holiday weekend after last season's historically patchy winter. Some come regardless of the weather. "Every weekend we come up," says Abbiati.

While others pick and choose their days at a moment's notice, or shift in the forecast. "Squeezing in one day, just a quick trip. This is the first time we've hit Sugarbush. We've hit a couple other ones in Vermont, so it's not too bad a drive, about four hours, so that's why we come up and hit it today," says Gomes.

For areas like Sugarbush, 300,000 visits from skiers and riders translate into a good year. Fifty-thousand fewer and it's a rough ride. "It was a pretty rough year last year. This year we're off to a much better season," says Candice White with Sugarbush.

Last year Martin Luther King Jr. weekend proved to be the only bright spot in a bleak winter. This year rain late in the week, chilly temperatures, and poor weather in tourists' home towns dampened turnout in an otherwise strong season. "If we had had snow it would've been a huge weekend," says White.

Industry experts say resorts' bottom lines turn on visits during the December holidays, Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, and Presidents Day weekend. "You get all three -- and a bunch of decent weekends -- you win the winter. You get two out of three -- and a bunch of decent weekends -- you probably still win the winter. Lose a couple of these holiday periods and it gets dicey," says David Kaufman, a senior lecturer at the University of Vermont.

Kaufman teaches a ski industry management course at UVM. He says Vermont's ski areas are resourceful -- experts at snow making when Mother Nature is cold and withholding, and capable of selling the resorts even when the slopes are bare. "Summer is playing a bigger and bigger role at resorts here in Vermont and across the land, because it has to," says Kaufman. But he says the industry's prime sources of revenue remain lift tickets, rentals, lessons, and lodging. "It's still all about winter."

A strong ski season isn't just good for the resorts' budgets, it can do wonders for the state's bottom line as well.

