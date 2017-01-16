Scott proposes government restructuring

Governor Phil Scott is proposing significant restructuring of state government.

That's according to a memo issued this weekend. It details plans to merge the departments of liquor and lottery, rethink how IT is handled, and fold commerce, workforce, and community operations into one agency. The memo, written by Administration Secretary Susanne Young, emphasizes that the moves will not jeopardize anyone's jobs.

Meanwhile, Scott still has several dozen appointments to make in his new administration.