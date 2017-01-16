Saranac campground battles with town over bridge replacement

A storm washed out the only road to their property, and three years later owners of a Saranac, New York campground are still waiting for a bridge to be replaced.

Sisters Andrea Dashnaw and Ashley LaTulip have owned and operated a campground and bar on Square Dashnaw road in Saranac for more than 20 years. Three years ago their entire property was landlocked when a bridge on the road washed out from heavy rains. The town put in a temporary detour road, but they say it hasn't been maintained.

"It's horrible, because if we want new campers in the summer, they won't go down that road. These campers won't take their campers out of here, because they don't want to go up that road," said Dashnaw said.

Dashnaw, who was living on the property year round, says her kids missed school many times because she could not travel down the detour road. Now she says she has to live with family elsewhere during the winter to cope. "My youngest daughter had to go to summer school. My oldest daughter couldn't graduate with her class because she had testing and work to make up, so she didn't get her diploma until August. And so this year and last year, since I've moved at the end of the road, my youngest daughter's on honor roll, so that made a big difference. I just could not get her out," she said.

Then last winter their bar burned down, and they say the road problems are creating rebuilding problems. The bridge remains closed off and in need of repair.

Saranac Town Supervisor Nick Carter says in order to rebuild, the bridge needs to meet county and state standards and that it would cost $1.5 to $2 million. He says the entire town's budget for one year is only around $2 million. The town originally applied for FEMA funding to help cover the cost of the bridge repair, but they were denied the grant.

Officials say the town does maintain the road, but LaTulip says her father has had to plow it himself at least once. "He was frustrated because this is his. It's been in his family forever, and this is what he built for our mom who passed away, and we kind of took it over and carried it on, and it's a little bit difficult to do that when you can't get to it," she said.

Town officials acknowledge it's their responsibility to get the bridge fixed, but they're still trying to figure out how. They say they do not plan for the detour road to be permanent.