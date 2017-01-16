Norwich University proud to join in presidential inauguration

It's not everyday you get to perform for a president, but that's what the Norwich University band will be doing later this week in Washington.

"I never thought going to such a small school, I'd get to do such a big thing," said Jonathan Martellaro, a member of the Norwich University Regimental Band.

At Norwich, music has been a part of the curriculum for more than a century. Not far behind it -- their legacy of playing at presidential inaugurations. "My father played for President Reagan, and my mother played for President Ford. And I think it's just great that I get to go down and have the opportunity and experience the same things that they did," Martellaro said.

For the past couple of months they have been rehearsing for another big moment in the national spotlight -- and the school's history. "Nervousness and excitement. Gotta prepare, and it's an honor to be able to represent the university," said band member Troy Deckman.

Friday the Regimental Band and Drill Team is set to welcome the next commander in chief of the United States at the 58th presidential inauguration.

"It's been many times that Norwich has played for the inauguration, and now seems to be my chance," Deckman said.

This presidential performance marks the 8th time in the band's history they've received such an invitation. "I've been on a lot of cool trips with other bands, so this is like the cherry on top of my band career," said band member Jacqueline Tarasuk. She has been in school bands since 4th grade and says this is the biggest honor yet. "And I'm front row, right corner, so I'm there -- I'm the one leading the whole way."

A mix of woodwinds, brass, and percussion make up the oldest collegiate band in the country. They say they're looking forward to representing the university -- and Vermont. "The nerves are kind of -- they're there, so we're really looking forward to being able to turn on that avenue, and understand that there's going to be a lot of lights, but we expect to do it with a smile on our face and really enjoy it," said banc member Mickenzie Walbridge.