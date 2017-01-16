Hoopcats hold off UNH in Durham

The Catamounts held off a strong second-half push by the Wildcats and secured a 71-59 America East win on Monday afternoon at Lundholm Gym. Vermont reached the win column for the seventh straight time with the victory.

Vermont improves to 15-5 overall and stays unbeaten in conference play at 5-0. New Hampshire drops to 11-7 overall and evens its league mark at 2-2.

The Catamounts shot 54.7% (29-of-53) from the field and 45.5% (5-of-11) from long range. The Wildcats were the victims of the league's second-best defense as the green and gold held the navy and white to only 39.6% (19-for-48) from the floor and 21.1% (4-for-19) from three-point land. Vermont won the points in the paint battle, 36-26, and UVM's reinforcements outscored UNH's bench 17-0.

Trae Bell-Haynes scored a season-high 22 points to lead three Catamounts in double figures. The junior guard shot 8-of-10 from the floor with a pair of steals, rebounds, and assists. Anthony Lamb posted 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting for his eighth double-digit outing of the season. Kurt Steidl rounded out the scoring trio with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting with a pair of triples.

Daniel Dion charted a game-high 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting and grabbed three rebounds. Tanner Leissner followed with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting and made all six attempts at the charity stripe. Iba Camara finished the afternoon a rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine boards.

UNH held the lead three separate times in the opening minutes but UVM took control and gained separation with a 13-4 run over an eight-minute span. The Wildcats cut the Catamounts' lead down to 24-17 with 4:40 left in the first period, but the green and gold responded by closing out the half with an 11-5 run for a 35-22 advantage at the break.

In the first half, Vermont's defense held New Hampshire to 34.8% (8-for-23) from the floor and 11.1% (1-for-9) from long distance. The Catamounts shot 53.8% (14-of-26) in the opening period and drained four attempts from beyond the arc.

New Hampshire came out of the locker room with a quick 5-0 run and trimmed UVM's lead back to single digits. The green and gold answered by mounting a 14-8 run and held a 15-point lead with 12 and a half minutes left in the contest.

The Wildcats did not go away quietly by producing an 18-9 run over a seven-minute stretch and only trailed 58-52 with five minutes remaining.

Down the stretch, Bell-Haynes and the Catamounts closed out the game on a 13-7 run. Bell-Haynes scored seven points in the final four minutes to help UVM land its fifth conference victory.

Vermont returns home on Thursday (Jan. 18) to host UMass Lowell at 7 p.m.

Courtesy: UVM Athletics