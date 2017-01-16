Local police honored at Patriots game

A big win for the New England Patriots over the weekend as they now move on to the AFC Championship Game this weekend. But maybe an even bigger honor for an Upper Valley police department.

Windsor Police Chief William Sampson has been in law enforcement for nearly three decades. When he took over the Windsor Police Department two and a half years ago he noticed it didn't have an Honor Guard. So, he formed one. "This is a very prideful agency and that was one of the things that just enhances that pride," Chief Sampson said.

Last week one of Sampson's officers, Detective Jennifer Frank, got a surprise phone call from a colleague in New Hampshire. "He gave us a call and said, 'What are you doing Saturday?' I said, 'Nothing yet,'" Det. Frank said.

And within a few days, Windsor's Honor Guard was walking out onto the field at Gillette Stadium with the Stars and Strips in hand. "We had the American flag, we had two riflemen, and we had the State of Vermont flag," Chief Sampson said.

Windsor's group, which also includes Sergeant Charles Rataj and Officer Jered Condon, were selected to represent the State of Vermont at the big game. "They announced each department and when you hear, 'The Windsor Vermont Police Department come out.' It is just a pride moment," Chief Sampson said. They were among six departments, one from each New England state, to stand at attention as the National Anthem played. "The stadium was unbelievable. The field was in pristine condition. It was a playoff game -- the excitement -- it just doesn't get better than that."



"We were among police departments, department of corrections, and state agencies, and for our small town to be able to represent the state truly meant something to us," Det. Frank said.

Sampson, who is originally from Worcester, Massachusetts, had never been to a Patriots game before. "I can say in 29 years I was never prouder to be a member of law enforcement, and a member of the Windsor Police Department. It was just a surreal day," Chief Sampson said.

"To actually stand on the 50 yard line was just a tremendous experience. I really stack it up to it really was a once in a lifetime opportunity," Det. Frank said.

Ultimately, New England ended up winning the divisional playoff game, moving one set closer to the Super Bowl. And yes, the officers were in the stands with great seats to take in all the action.