Skier dies after hitting tree at Sugarbush

WARREN, Vt. -

A skier and father of three is dead after hitting a tree at Sugarbush.

Vermont State Police say it happened at the Mount Ellen area Monday morning.

Investigators say Jeffrey O'Connor, 39, went off the groomed trail and struck a tree head on.

Police say the Massachusetts man was not wearing a helmet.

