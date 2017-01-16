Quantcast

Police: Shaftsbury man drove drunk

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. -

Police say a Shaftsbury man got stuck on the side of the road when he was driving drunk.

28-year-old Lawrence Dunn Jr. was arrested for driving under the influence after police say they smelled alcohol on his breath. They say he was driving at more than three times the legal limit.

He's due to appear in Bennington Superior Court in February.

