Lake Champlain cleanup could cost taxpayers millions

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Property owners could be dishing out millions of dollars to clean up Lake Champlain. Sources say Treasurer Beth Pearce estimates cleaning up Lake Champlain and other waterways will cost $970 million over 20 years and half that money will hit homeowners and businesses.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has mandated Vermont reduce phosphorus runoff into the lake.

Lawmakers still have to approve the plan and anticipate public resistance.

