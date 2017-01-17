Lake Champlain cleanup could cost taxpayers millions

Channel 3's Ike Bendavid makes chocolate for this weeks Destination Recreation.
Channel 3's Ike Bendavid makes chocolate for this weeks Destination Recreation.
Minimum age for marriage has been raised to 17-years-old.
Minimum age for marriage has been raised to 17 years old.
The free tokens are good for a small ice cream cone at the Dairy Creme.
The free tokens are good for a small ice cream cone at the Dairy Creme.
An officer says they witnessed Schexnider ducking down in the passenger seat of another car.
An officer says they witnessed Schexnider ducking down in the passenger seat of another car.
Seven people are facing drug charges in Chittenden and Franklin County.
Seven people are facing drug charges in Chittenden and Franklin County.
An outpouring of grief Friday for a young drowning victim in Burlington. And a vow from city leaders to examine swimming safety in the city.
An outpouring of grief Friday for a young drowning victim in Burlington. And a vow from city leaders to examine swimming safety in the city.
A missing New Jersey hiker has been found dead in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
A missing New Jersey hiker has been found dead in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Brattleboro Friday afternoon.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Brattleboro Friday afternoon.