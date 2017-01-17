Quantcast

Driver pulled from burning car in Pawlet - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Driver pulled from burning car in Pawlet

Posted: Updated:
PAWLET, Vt. -

There was a fiery crash on the side of the road in Pawlet early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Vermont Route 30 around midnight.

Investigators say Corey McKeighan, 36, from Granville, New York, got distracted at the wheel and hit a guardrail. They say the car slid down and embankment and caught fire.

Bystanders pulled McKeighan out of the car and he was brought to the hospital.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.