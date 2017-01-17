Driver pulled from burning car in Pawlet

There was a fiery crash on the side of the road in Pawlet early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Vermont Route 30 around midnight.

Investigators say Corey McKeighan, 36, from Granville, New York, got distracted at the wheel and hit a guardrail. They say the car slid down and embankment and caught fire.

Bystanders pulled McKeighan out of the car and he was brought to the hospital.