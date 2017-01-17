Knife-wielding bandit hits Essex Junction quick stop

Quantcast

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. -

Essex Police are searching for an armed suspect who stole money from a convenience store.

It happened Monday just after 9:30 p.m. at Simon's Mobil on Park Street in Essex Junction.

Police say the suspect walked into the store and displayed a knife, and then took off on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

