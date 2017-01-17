Whitefield, Windham students win best in state for apps

WHITEFIELD, N.H. (AP) - Several students in Whitefield and Windham have won best in state in the fifth annual Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge for their respective concepts.

The Caledonian Record reports five eighth graders at The Whitefield School designed and wrote an essay for the app Community Buddy, which aims to help users find community service projects and log completed hours.

NH1 reports students at Windham High School were chosen for their app, Agent Java, which is designed to support Java programmers through coding suggestions, formatting guidance, tips and forums.

The challenge aims to inspire interest in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Each team will receive a $5,000 award for their school. Each student team member will also receive a tablet.

People can vote for the so-called "Fan Favorite."

