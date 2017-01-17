Scott says 3 executive orders will improve state government

Big changes to Vermont's government just days into Gov. Phil Scott's new term.

The governor has issued three executive orders that would restructure state government. The Labor Department, Agency of Commerce and Community Development would all fall under the new "Agency of Economic Opportunity."

The state's information technology will be handled by the new "Agency of Digital Services."

And the Liquor Department and Lottery Commission would merge into one.

"We hope there are savings along the way, but realizing this alignment and restructuring is more about providing more efficiencies and providing better services to Vermonters," said Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor says his staff has not estimated either how much could be saved or how much the reorganizations may cost the state.

The House and Senate do not need to approve the changes, but either chamber could effectively veto the moves over the next three months. Legislative leaders voiced concern Tuesday about one of the moves. They say merging labor and commerce duties could create conflicts of interest.