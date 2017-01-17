Contract talks resuming for Barre Supervisory Union teachers

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - Contract negotiations are set to resume between unionized teachers in the three-school Barre Supervisory Union and school board negotiators.

The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus reports talks are scheduled to resume at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Tentative agreements are already in place for 19 of the 36 proposals placed on the table. Pay hikes and health insurance contributions remain unresolved.

The union has proposed a four-year contract that includes yearly wage increases of 6 percent and has the districts cover 95 percent of the cost of teachers' health insurance plans.

School board negotiators have proposed a one-year contract that includes a wage increase of about 1 percent and has the districts retain their current 80 percent contribution to health insurance.

The current contract expires in July.

