Quantcast

Police: Large amount of money stolen from motel in break-in - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Large amount of money stolen from motel in break-in

Posted: Updated:

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (AP) - State police say at least one individual forcefully entered a motel in Shaftsbury and stole a large amount of money.

Trooper Benjamin Barton says state police received a burglary report from a manager at the Iron Kettle Motel on state Route 7A for a break-in that happened between late Sunday and Monday morning.

Police say at least one individual forced open a window at the motel. Police didn't disclose exactly how much money was allegedly taken.

State police say a motel resident also reported that someone stole property from their vehicle.

Those with information are asked to call state police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.