Police: Large amount of money stolen from motel in break-in

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (AP) - State police say at least one individual forcefully entered a motel in Shaftsbury and stole a large amount of money.

Trooper Benjamin Barton says state police received a burglary report from a manager at the Iron Kettle Motel on state Route 7A for a break-in that happened between late Sunday and Monday morning.

Police say at least one individual forced open a window at the motel. Police didn't disclose exactly how much money was allegedly taken.

State police say a motel resident also reported that someone stole property from their vehicle.

Those with information are asked to call state police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.