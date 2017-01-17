Cuomo taps private commercial litigator for top court

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has nominated a private attorney with commercial litigation experience to fill a vacancy on New York's highest court.

Cuomo on Monday tapped Rowan D. Wilson to serve on the state Court of Appeals.

Wilson has been with the large Manhattan law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore for more than 30 years.

In making the announcement, Cuomo says Wilson has "decades of experience in complex commercial litigation."

Wilson must be confirmed by the Republican-led state Senate. The Democrat says he's both "humbled and honored to be nominated."

Wilson would replace Judge Eugene Pigott Jr., who turned 70, the mandatory retirement age from the court.

