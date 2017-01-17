Energy boost for Vt. power industry?

Vermont's power industry may be getting an energizing boost.

The Burlington Electric Department and the Vermont Technology Council are looking to develop an energy startup accelerator called PowerUp Vermont. The program would help entrepreneurs in the electric business through mentorships and seminars focused on the ins and outs of running an energy business.

"Vermont already has a great reputation as a hub for energy innovation, so I think that ideally this would play a role in helping Vermont get closer to that goal and really stand as a leader in energy innovation," said Bonnie Reese of PowerUp Vermont.

PowerUp Vermont is still in its planning stages, so business owners are encouraged to share their interest in a survey on PowerUpVT.com.