Cuomo releases NY budget plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his latest state budget proposal aims to help the middle class by making college more affordable, reducing taxes and helping families pay for child care.

The Democrat unveiled the details of his budget Tuesday. It now goes to lawmakers, who hope to approve the spending plan before the new fiscal year begins April 1.

The budget plan includes a $163 million proposal to make state university tuition free for instate students from middleclass families.

It also has $2 billion over five years for water quality, $1 billion in new spending on public education and an expanded child care tax credit.

Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan said the college tuition plan is just one of the budget proposals that will get close scrutiny from lawmakers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.