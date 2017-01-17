Quantcast

Woman charged with DUI, as is man who went to pick her up - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Woman charged with DUI, as is man who went to pick her up

Posted: Updated:

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - Police say a Vermont man who went to a police station to pick up a woman accused of drunken driving was himself arrested on the same charge.

Police say 43-year-old William Holmes showed signs of impairment during his conversation with Barre police early Sunday. He had arrived to pick up 35-year-old Mechelle Metzler, who was taken to the department on Saturday night.

Both Holmes and Metzler were fingerprinted, photographed and released on a citation. They are both scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2. It wasn't known if they had lawyers. A message was left at number listed for Metzler; a phone number for Holmes couldn't be found.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.