Deal lets Colby-Sawyer graduates go on to Green Mountain

NEW LONDON, N.H. (AP) - Two liberal arts colleges in New Hampshire and Vermont are making it easier for students from one institution to continue their education at the other.

The agreement between Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire, and Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vermont, will allow Colby-Sawyer graduates to enter Green Mountain's graduate programs without paying application fees if they have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher and submit the necessary admissions materials.

Green Mountain offers online graduate degree programs in sustainable food systems, environmental studies and resilient communities. The programs are open to Colby-Sawyer graduates in any major but officials say they are an especially good fit for those who majored in environmental studies, environmental science and community-based sustainability.

