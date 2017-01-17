Quantcast

Cancer program at Newport hospital to close - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Cancer program at Newport hospital to close

Posted: Updated:
NEWPORT, Vt. -

Some cancer patients in the Northeast Kingdom are going to have to travel for care.

The cancer program at North Country Hospital in Newport is closing. The small hospital is part of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock network and Dartmouth says it is consolidating. The hospital tells us patients can stick with their same provider if they go to St. Johnsbury or other clinics in Littleton, Lancaster or Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.