Quantcast

NH police investigate body found near burning car - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

NH police investigate body found near burning car

Posted: Updated:
STARK, N.H. -

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a body found near a burning vehicle in Stark.

The smoldering vehicle was located Monday morning on Millbrook Road leading into the White Mountain National Forest. Police say the body of a middle-aged man was found outside the car. He's not yet been identified. Police don't believe the fire caused his death and they say foul play is not suspected. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.