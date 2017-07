Annual Michael J. Baker Wrestling Classic

The Michael J. Baker Essex Wrestling Classic was held at Essex High School Friday and Saturday. 294 wrestlers representing 31 high school teams from Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and New York attended.

Team final results

1. CONCORD HIGH SCHOOL (NH) 240.50

2. MOUNT ARARAT/BRUNSWICK HIGH SCHOOL (ME)174.50

3. ESSEX HIGH SCHOOL158.00

4. BEEKMANTOWN HIGH SCHOOL (NY)155.00

5. LONDONDERRY HIGH SCHOOL (NH)134.50

6. NOBLE HIGH SCHOOL (ME)129.00

7. MOUNTAIN VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL (ME)120.00

8. OGDENSBURG HIGH SCOOL (NY)110.00

9. CHAMPLAIN VALLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL102.00

10. MOUNT ABRAHAM UNION HIGH SCHOOL83.50

11. MOUNT MANSFIELD UNION HIGH SCHOOL82.00

12. LISBON HIGH SCHOOL (ME)73.00

13. HOLLIS BROOKLINE HIGH SCHOOL (NH)70.50

14. MASSABESIC HIGH SCHOOL (ME)68.00

15. SAINT JOHNSBURY ACADEMY52.50

16. MIDDLEBURY UNION HIGH SCHOOL47.00

17. BELLOWS FREE ACADEMY39.00

18. OTTER VALLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL37.00

19. FAIR HAVEN UNION HIGH SCHOOL36.00

(tie)OAK HILL HIGH SCHOOL (ME)36.00

21. RUTLAND HIGH SCHOOL33.00

22. SPAULDING HIGH SCHOOL32.50

23. VERGENNES UNION HIGH SCHOOL30.00

24. WILLIAMSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL27.50

25. COLCHESTER HIGH SCHOOL24.00

26. RANDOLPH HIGH SCHOOL22.00

27. HARWOOD UNION HIGH SCHOOL21.00

28. MILTON HIGH SCHOOL20.00

29. LAKE REGION UNION HIGH SCHOOL10.50

30. SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL5.00

31. MILL RIVER UNION HIGH SCHOOL0.00