MVP Health admits to overcharging Vermonters for health screenings

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Hundreds of Vermonters were overcharged for health screenings.

After a settlement with MVP Health, 470 Vermonters will split nearly $160,000.

The insurance company admits it overbilled those people for colorectal screenings from October 2013 until October of last year. MVP must also pay the state a $70,000 penalty.

