Sununu calls for limit on hiring in first press conference

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is using his first official press conference to call for a limit on state hiring and pledge to better manage the state budget.

He says the state is facing "serious" but "not dire" spending issues in the existing budget. He says it's concerning that the Department of Health and Human Services is predicting it will run $65 million over budget.

Sununu says all state agencies must ask him before making new hires and hold off on equipment purchases, if possible. As of November, about 12 percent of permanent, full-time positions in state government were vacant.

State revenues are running $41 million ahead of plan in the current fiscal year.

Sununu was inaugurated less than two weeks ago and must present his own budget plan in February.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.