Vt. National Guard members focused on mission despite missing family

The war against ISIS is getting a big boost from members of the Vermont National Guard who are deployed overseas. Our Priscilla Liguori introduces us to two Guard members who offered to go when duty called.

More than 300 members of the Vermont Guard were willing to go overseas for the deployment. WCAX spoke with a few of them from their base over Skype to see how it's going.

It isn't easy to leave home.

"Everyone misses their families. You can see it on a lot of people's faces," said Sgt. Josh Danis, Vermont National Guard.

But Danis says the Vermont National Guard is finding ways to keep loved ones close while serving overseas.

"We've got our tents all up and everyone's got pictures all around of their families and whatnot," said Danis.

Sgt. Mary Jane Palumbo was in the Army and had children before joining the Guard.

"With technology nowadays, it makes it easier a little because you get to video chat with them every day," said Danis.

Palumbo is one of the 300-plus Guard members who deployed just before the holidays. Now, they're living on a base in Asia supporting combat missions aimed at taking out ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

"We are working 12-hour days, like I said we are on a 24-hour operation seven days a week. Pods are up and we're taking care of the mission, coming back empty with bombs and guns and we're loading them and getting them back up," said Danis.

Both sergeants agree that in addition to the support from home, the camaraderie helps keep the Guard focused on Operation Inherent Resolve.

"I miss my kids and stuff, family back home, but we are a family here and we support each other so it's really good. I like it," said Palumbo.

"The other rest of the Vermont International Guard that couldn't come on a trip are looking out for us and making sure that everything at home is going well for us and they're staying in contact and anything we need they take care of us," said Danis.

Danis says pride in the Guard's work makes the sacrifice worth it.

"As soon as we get off work, we talk about the job we just did and how awesome the feeling is to know that we are actually making a difference in the world today," said Danis.

