Jericho residents shoot down proposed land use regulations

Voters in Jericho made a decision Tuesday on what their town should look like. The town shot down regulations approved by the select board with a vote of 493-485.

Many Vermont towns are facing the same challenge balancing economic growth while keeping small town charm.

Hundreds of drivers travel Route 15 in Jericho where the town sees economic growth.

"In Jericho, it's a real small town feel and we don't want it to be built up too much," said Lauren Hagerty, zoning supporter.

But how much growth was on the ballot Tuesday? It's a land use regulation that would cut the size of new development by half in the commercial district along Route 15 from 60,000-square feet, about the size of an average supermarket, down to 30,000-square feet. In the rest of town, landowners would be limited even further to just 12,000-square feet. The select board approved the changes in November, but a successful petition drive by opponents put it on the ballot.

"Not that it affects us maybe today of what our size is, or other property, but how do we expand and grow for the future," said Randy E. Clark, petition organizer.

Clark runs Clark's Truck Center in town. He says the changes caught him and others by surprise and that they needlessly discourage growth.

"If a company is looking to locate in Jericho, whether it be commercial district or the village districts, if they look at our regulations will they say we'll go to somewhere else where it's not as stringent, or they are more welcoming for our type of business," said Clark.

But town officials say it's a way to protect the area from development that's out of scale.

"It's this beautiful historic Route 15, with these amazing views of Mount Mansfield and so the survey we did a little over a year ago, people spoke up. They wanted to preserve that view corridor," said Jason Cheney, planning commission.

Cheney says the zoning debate was sparked in large part by the recent debate over the arrival of the Dollar General store.

"That was certainly a lightning rod," said Cheney.

The chain has expanded at a rapid pace in Vermont with 31 stores, double the number from just four years ago. Many communities have struggled to strike the right balance.

"We've talked a lot in Vermont about big box stores, the Wal-Marts, the larger scale development with really large parking lots, but there are other kinds of development, too, that incremental development that can add up, so towns are trying to think about how they're zoning can address the smaller box development. For example, a Dollar General is on average about 9,100-square feet," said Kate McCarthy, Vermont Natural Resources Council.

Arcane zoning policy isn't the sexiest of local ballot issues, but turnout was strong Tuesday. Clifford Hamel says he likes the idea of right-sized development but didn't like other parts like new setback requirements.

"There were parts that I didn't like and those parts that I didn't like were overwhelming the parts that I liked," said Hamel.

Cheney says if voting engages residents in the issue he's all for it.

"I guess we either got it right or we got it wrong and we're going to find out," said Cheney.