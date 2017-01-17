Police: Man hit by tractor-trailer after fistfight on I-89

New Hampshire police are investigating a car crash and fistfight on Interstate 89.

It happened Tuesday morning. Authorities say Roderic Ricker and Jeremy Potwin crashed on the Exit 20 southbound ramp in Lebanon. The Vermont drivers started fighting. Police say Ricker fell into the roadway after Potwin punched him. He was then hit by a passing 18-wheeler. The 65-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The ramp was closed for about an hour.