Beekmantown residents approve school plans

People headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on changes to the Beekmantown Central School District.

The capital project passed on a vote of 471-230.

District officials say a new educational space, new athletic courts and upgraded library are just a few of the plans in store for the $18 million capital project. Plans have been discussed for more than a year now at more than a dozen public meetings. Officials say the project will not raise taxes.

"There is no increased cost to the taxpayers, because what we're doing is we're taking debt that is retiring, basically a give-back, and just reinvesting that debt here in Beekmantown, so that's why it's just a flattening of the debt. We don't end up with the large spikes in taxes," said Daniel Mannix, the Beekmantown Center School superintendent.

The project will also create a new cafeteria and food serving line for Beekmantown Elementary. Currently, students use the school gym for athletics and meals. And plans also call for adding a new STEM lab at Cumberland Head Elementary and a large multiuse classroom at the middle and high school.