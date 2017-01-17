Colchester students earn trip to presidential inauguration

Students at Colchester High School are heading to the presidential inauguration. The unique opportunity comes after months of studying the political process.

Over a dozen students have been spending hours outside of their regular school day breaking down the election process to understand it better. Now, they're set to watch the final part in person. Students at Colchester High are about to experience what might be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"I just immediately went for the application as soon as I found out about it," said Sullivan Crady, Colchester student.

"It's going to be like one of those elections where you'll be able to say 20 years from now, I was there, I witnessed all of this happening," said Coleman Crady, Colchester student.

Rachel Cohen's students have been in a class called "Election 2016." It started with watching debates, media analysis and then bringing their own thoughts to the classroom.

"It was incredible for me as their teacher to be able to sit back and listen to the high level of conversation they were able to engage in," said Cohen.

But the focus of their talks wasn't politics. Instead, it was on the process and strategies of getting picked at the ballot box.

"We did not talk about, 'Oh, I like this candidate or this candidate's better,'" said Cohen.

Dorcas Lohese moved here from Congo three years ago.

"This is like my first presidential election in the U.S," said Lohese.

For Lohese and many others in the class, the trip will mark another first.

"At least half of these kids have never been to D.C. before, so this is a huge opportunity for them." said Cohen.

In addition to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, three days will be spent touring the city, visiting museums and monuments.

"The World war II memorial, the Vietnam memorial, the Korean memorial," said Cohen.

They are taking a look back at the past before they get to experience a look at the future.

"A lot of people think of it as a really powerful thing to witness, but really it's just something that encompasses what our nation values." said Crady.

The class is leaving by bus Wednesday night. They did some fundraising and earned community support to pay for the trip. To show you just how serious and objective these students are, the students tell me they were committed to going no matter who won the election.