Thieves target Vt. vehicle inspection stickers

Thieves wedged open the back door to break into Brileya's Chrysler-Jeep dealership and steal 80 inspection stickers.

"I find it quite disturbing that they would go to this length to get an inspection book," Scott Brileya said.

Brileya owns the dealership just off Route 7 in Rutland. He showed WCAX News the bent padlock that locked the drawer containing the four books of inspection stickers.

"Any inspection books that we haven't used are locked in there and so they took what inspection books we had in there left," Brileya said.

Just 4 miles down the road, thieves also broke into Shearer Honda walking away with several books of unissued inspection stickers.

Police say fake inspection stickers are out there. Just this past weekend, they say they stopped a driver in Cambridge with a fake inspection sticker. Stephanie Eddy, 37, was not charged for that, but troopers did pick her up on an outstanding warrant. According to Vermont State Police, the inspection sticker on her car was not assigned to any vehicle.

Back at Brileya's Chrysler-Jeep dealership, the owner says he knows inspections are getting tougher to pass and he's worried what that may mean for criminals looking to make a buck.

"I'm hoping this is not a trend," Brileya said.

Police tell us they are following a couple of leads.

