Discussions at Dartmouth College focus on Trump's policy

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the new Trump administration when it comes to policy both foreign and domestic. This week at Dartmouth College, a series of panel discussions focus on policy.

The expert panelist will address issues ranging from education and the budget to trade and health care. It's a chance for the public to hear some insight on what they might expect from a Trump presidency.

As final preparations are underway in the nation's capital for Friday's inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump continues to form his new administration. As his nominations work their way through the hearing process, experts are weighing in on what his appointments and statements may signal for policy.

"I would say there is a lot of nervousness on all sides," said Jonathan Skinner, Dartmouth Institute health care economist.

Skinner is one of several panelists taking part in a series of discussions this week on campus.

"Trump has promised to spend less and provide better insurance but that is kind of difficult without spending a whole lot more in terms of federal spending," said Skinner.

Trump promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but so far, he has offered few specifics on how to get that done and Skinner says past GOP plans might not be the fix.

"The proposals I've seen involve tax credits but the work that has been done by behavioral economists is that tax credits really don't work that well," said Skinner.

But he also acknowledges that Obamacare has its flaws. He says not enough young people have signed up and premiums have gone up for many. But benefits like covering those with pre-existing conditions he predicts will be a lasting legacy.

"Even though most ardent critics of Obamacare recognize that suddenly taking health insurance away from 20 million people would be a bad thing to do," said Skinner.

Trump's foreign policy, especially when it comes to trade, has also been a hot topic in the news.

"Huge uncertainty because the rhetoric has been very strong and very strident and very different from what we have seen from past presidents," said Douglas Irwin, Dartmouth College.

Irwin is an expert on international trade policy at the college.

"So he is sending a lot of mixed signals. He says he is in favor of free trade but then he proposes these taxes. Congress proposes taxes but then he says he doesn't want them. He says it is too complicated," said Irwin.

But Irwin says Trump's words are already having a global impact. For instance, his plans to build a wall and tax companies who move jobs to Mexico have already caused the peso to lose value.

"Which is sort of ironic because the more he threatens them with trade sanctions or tariffs, the peso falls then that will offset, to some extent, any of the tariffs he proposes," said Irwin.

Ultimately, Irwin says it comes down to how much stock everyone should put in Trump's words.

"I think we are going to see a test as to whether we should take him literally of not. Certainly if he does all the things he has been talking about, it could be very disruptive and possibly detrimental. But, if the reality is going to be a little different that the rhetoric, not to say this is going to be a normal administration but it is not going to be as extreme as some of the fears are," said Irwin.

As for Russia, Irwin says that the United States and Russia currently do very little trade and that is not likely to change with Trump. The panels take place every night this week.

Click here for a schedule of panel discussions.