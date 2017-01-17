Plattsburgh educators plan to protest Trump's education secretary nominee

Plattsburgh educators say they'll be protesting President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary.

Betsy DeVos is an heiress and Republican fundraiser from Michigan. She is a powerful advocate for charter schools and voucher programs and was questioned by leaders on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

North Country educators plan to join a national day of protest Thursday. Some local teachers say DeVos and her husband have worked to dismantle public schools.

"Their support for things like vouchers and charter schools, which are an unproven scheme, an unproven intervention, no research or data supports that scheme for improving schools," said Don Carlisto who serves on the New York State United Teachers board of directors.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, recently questioned DeVos on her contributions to the Republican Party.

Sanders: Do you think if you were not a multi-billionaire, if your family has not made hundreds of millions of dollars of contributions to the Republican party do you think you would be sitting here today?

DeVos: As a matter of fact I do think there would be that possibility, I've worked very hard on behalf of parents and children for the last almost 30 years to be a voice for parents, a voice for parents and to empower to make decisions on behalf of their children, primarily low-income children.

The rally in Plattsburgh will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday downtown at the Macdonough Monument.