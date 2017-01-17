Quantcast

Police: Mattress laying in road causes crashes on I-89

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A mattress caused a couple crashes on interstate 89 Tuesday.

State police say they got calls of a mattress in the road near Winooski about 7 a.m.

Two separate crashes were reported as drivers tried to avoid the bed.

The owner of the mattress was ticketed for not securing it.

