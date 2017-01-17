Lucky duck saved after getting stuck

A stuck duck got a helping hand from an animal lover.

J.R. Miller says he was walking in Oakledge Park in Burlington recently when he noticed a stuck duck near Lake Champlain. The bird was alive but frozen to a rock.

Miller went home and brought back some warm water to try to remove the duck, but soon realized the bird's feathers were still full of ice. So he called a waterfowl rehabilitator who said the duck needed to be completely dry before being released. It stayed in a plastic tote at his house overnight.

"It flew off and it just glided down and landed right with the flock of ducks that was there. The same flock of ducks that was there the day before," Miller said.

"To see her fly back to her friends and move on as if nothing happened was amazing," said Laura Miller, J.R.'s daughter.

Miller said it was moving to see the duck he saved soar back to good health.