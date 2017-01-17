Women's march planned in Montpelier

As Donald Trump is sworn into office, people will be rallying with marches around the country. The leading National Women's March will be held in Washington, D.C., but thousands of others are expected locally.

In Montpelier, a march is planned from the high school to the Statehouse lawn Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Anyone can attend and is asked to wear pink to show unity.

"We are marching for women's rights and we are marching for our human rights. We're marching for gender justice, racial justice, social, economic and environmental justice," said Katie McCarty, organizer.

A bus with wheelchair accessibility will be available to shuttle people between the Statehouse and Montpelier High School.