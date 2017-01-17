Top honors for Vt. Special Olympics volunteer

International honors for a Special Olympics Vermont volunteer.

Sam Donnolly, 20, of South Burlington, has been named as one of just 50 young people from around the globe to participate in a Special Olympics Social Impact Summit. The University of Vermont student will head to Austria later this winter to represent our state and country. He'll be sharing his proposal to promote and implement unified classrooms in high schools. His hope is to have students with and without intellectual disabilities explore the power of acceptance and how to improve their school community through inclusion.

"I would have to say anyone can be a leader. All it takes is for someone to step up and use their voice because, especially when you're at a young age, your voice can be pretty powerful," Donnelly said.

"Creating inclusive communities in the schools is really critical to having a sense of belonging and being able to transform classrooms, transform communities, so that students with and without intellectual disabilities really see themselves as peers as friends," said Lisa DeNatale, the president of Special Olympics Vermont.

Donnolly is the president of the Special Olympics Club at UVM. Following the summit, he'll receive a grant for $2,500 to help implement his ideas.

Watch the video for the full interview with Donnolly and DeNatale from on "The :30."