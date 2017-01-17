Vermont lawyer says client out of Guantanamo Bay prison

ST. JOHNBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont defense attorney says a client being held at the Guantanamo Bay military prison in Cuba has been released and moved to Oman, more than 14 years after he was captured in Afghanistan.

Attorney David Sleigh said his client Abdul Zahir was transferred on Tuesday.

Sleigh says Zahir served as a translator for the Taliban before the 2001 U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan, including for some high-level Al Qaeda officials. Zahir was arrested in 2002, but never charged.

An unclassified summary of Zahir's case posted on a Defense Department website said Zahir had a limited role in the Taliban, was probably misidentified as someone with ties to al-Qaeda weapons and pursued educational opportunities.

Sleigh says for 10 years lawyers tried to have Zahir released or tried in a fair hearing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.