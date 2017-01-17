Middlebury hoops Tuesday sweep

The Middlebury men's basketball team recorded a 22-5 run over a span of 4:16 in the early stages of the second half on its way to a 104-75 victory Tuesday over Green Mountain. The 15th-ranked Panthers (13-2) return to NESCAC action on Sunday when they travel to Williams at 2:00 p.m., while the Eagles (7-6) host Maine Maritime on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Matt St. Amour led six Panthers in double figures with 24 points, including 19 in the second half, on 8-14 shooting and 6-11 from behind the arc with five rebounds and four assists. Eric McCord netted 16 points with seven boards on 7-11 shooting, while Adisa Majors had 11 points. Jack Daly finished with 12 points on 4-5 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists. Jake Brown dished out a season-best 12 assists, while Perry DeLorenzo and Nick Tarantino each added 10 points.

Patrick Rittmon paced Green Mountain with 19 points, including six threes, Javier Lurgis scored 13, while Kenneth Parker and Dakota Dodson both chipped in with 11. Pierce Weatherspoon was also in double figures for the Eagles with 10 points, yanking down a team-high seven rebounds.

The Middlebury women's basketball team's defense forced 21 turnovers and blocked 15 shots en route to a 72-36 win over Potsdam (2-11) in Pepin Gym. The Panthers (11-3) are off until Sunday when they host Williams in a NESCAC contest at 2:00 p.m.

Kira Waldman's career-high 16 points paced the Panthers, while she added four blocks and three assists. Sarah Kaufman scored 15 points in the victory, while Alex Huffman finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists and three steals. Betsy Knox blocked four shots, while Caveney dished out three assists and earned three blocks.

Courtesy: Middlebury Athletics