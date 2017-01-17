Quantcast

Franklin Leads Enosburg to Big Win over Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. -

Enosburg senior Mahlik Franklin had a number of dunks to lead his team to a 64-27 win at Winooski.

The Hornets led 42-11 at the break and continued to roll throughout the second half to continue their perfect season. The 2016 D-II semifinalist Hornets now sit at 9-0 on the year and are back in action Thursday night at BFA - Fairfax.

