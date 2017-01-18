Quantcast

Crash on I-89 leaves one man dead

Crash on I-89 leaves one man dead

Posted: Updated:
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A Massachusetts man was killed in a crash on Interstate 89 Tuesday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in Montpelier.

Vermont State Police say Michael Sullivan, 21, lost control of his car and slammed into the guardrail. His passenger, Sean Bryne, 21, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was snowing at the time of the crash. No word if speed was a factor.

