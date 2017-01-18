Quantcast

Second armed robbery in Hartford - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Second armed robbery in Hartford

Posted: Updated:
HARTFORD, Vt. -

A second armed robbery in a matter of days in Hartford.

This one happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday the Wilder Mobil Station.

Police say a man brandished what appeared to be a handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities do not believe it is the same person who held up Cumberland Farms Sunday morning.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.