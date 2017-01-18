Council approves 15 percent pay raise for NH prison nurses

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Nurses in New Hampshire's state prisons are getting a 15 percent pay raise.

The Executive Council approved $239,000 on Wednesday to cover the raise for the next five months. Department of Corrections officials say it's difficult to compete with the private sector in recruiting and retaining nurses. Officials say roughly 19 percent of the state's 48 prison nursing positions were vacant last fiscal year.

Ryan Landry, a prison nursing coordinator, says nurses are often asked to work 12- or 16-hour shifts because there isn't enough staff. Assistant Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks says nearly a quarter of the prison population is over the age of 50 and beginning to exhibit health problems related to aging.

Nurses at the state psychiatric hospital and New Hampshire Veterans Home have recently received raises.

